Pulse Cashflow Finance have announced the appointment of Luke Keteleers as Regional Director to support the growth plans of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the London and South-East region.

Keteleers joins Pulse Cashflow bringing over 15 years of experience of the finance sector, having worked in roles with both mainstream banks and independent funding providers. His career has spanned time at both Lloyds Bank and Barclays Bank before moving on to enjoy spells at Bibby Financial Services and most recently at Channel Capital Advisors.

Keteleers will provide expert support to SMEs facing continuing pressures because of both inflationary and interest rate rises which are seeing costs soar placing extraordinary pressure on business cashflow.

In a statement, the company said: “As the new year gets underway, the UK business sector will be looking for ways to deal with the economic downturn and focus on growth. They will be looking for financial support to give their firms the best chance of staying on track over the coming year.”

Martin Bennison, Sales & Marketing Director, added: “Luke has a strong background in supporting businesses and will be a great asset to our team. His passion for working with businesses to deliver commercially practical finance solutions to help drive growth is evident. With more businesses seeking out financial support to help them through the challenging business landscape, his experience will prove valuable as we continue to drive forward our ambition to deliver flexible funding packages to support UK SMEs.”