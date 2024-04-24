Time Finance has bolstered its invoice finance team with the appointment of Dan Murphy as the new business development manager.
Murphy, who has over five years of experience in the financial services sector, will focus on nurturing a network of introducers in North Manchester, UK, in his new role.
He has previously held positions at Barclays, Praetura Invoice Finance, and GRENKE UK.
Time Finance head of sales Andy Hume said: “Dan is a great addition to our team in Manchester, particularly as we continue to expand our presence across the UK and provide more businesses with flexible invoice finance solutions. We are excited to welcome him to our team.”
Murphy added: “I am excited for the opportunity to join Time Finance during what appears to be an exciting growth phase for the company. Their dedication to providing flexible funding solutions, combined with their commitment to supporting businesses, resonates with me.
“They are a fantastic lender with a great reputation within the industry. I am excited to learn from the experienced and ambitious team at Time Finance.”
Murphy’s follows the recent hiring of Caroline McDonald as head of marketing and Jason Poxon as business development manager.
The AIM-listed company is engaged in providing and arranging funding solutions to more than 11,000 UK businesses.
Besides invoice finance, Time Finance offers a comprehensive range of financial products, such as asset finance, business loans, and asset-based lending.