Leasepath, a technology provider for the asset finance sector, has announced the appointment of Stefany Rojas as Executive Director and Vice President of Client Relations.
In her new role, Rojas will focus on nurturing relationships with existing and potential clients across various sectors, including banking, independent finance, and brokerage. Her appointment underscores Leasepath’s dedication to delivering exceptional value and service excellence, the company said in a press release.
Jeffrey Bilbrey, CEO of Leasepath, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Stefany Rojas to the team. Her extensive experience and outstanding track record make her the ideal candidate to lead our client relations efforts in the UK market.”
Rojas said: “I look forward to collaborating with the talented teams at Leasepath to enhance client engagement, drive revenue growth, and deliver innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients.”
In addition to Rojas’s appointment, Leasepath also welcomes Anne Jenkins as Vice President of Product Management. With over 12 years of experience in the asset finance software industry, Jenkins brings a wealth of expertise to her new role. Her impressive track record includes leadership positions at ALFA, White Clarke Group (now Solifi), and CGI, where she spearheaded product development initiatives and drove innovation.
Jenkins said; “I am deeply passionate about developing innovative solutions that empower financial institutions and lease/loan brokers to achieve greater efficiency and profitability.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
As Vice President of Product Management, Jenkins will oversee Leasepath’s product roadmap and development strategy, ensuring alignment with the dynamic needs of financial institutions and lease/loan brokers.
Bilbrey said, “We are excited to welcome Anne, whose global perspective and strategic guidance will elevate Leasepath’s product offerings to new heights.”