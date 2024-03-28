The digital adoption white paper titled “Made Smarter Technologies: Powering the Digital Transformation of SME Manufacturers” serves as a practical resource for manufacturers keen on exploring a spectrum of technologies, including software, industrial IoT, automation and robotics, 3D printing, and cybersecurity.

It also aims to shed light on emerging digital tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) and digital twins.

Donna Edwards, director of Made Smarter’s North West Adoption Programme, said: “We are enabling people to get their hands on these technologies by connecting SME manufacturers with each other and building relationships with leading technology institutes. This way we can ensure we keep a finger on the pulse of emerging technologies to help the sector thrive and be competitive.”

The digital adoption white paper has gathered support from esteemed institutions collaborating with Made Smarter, including:

The North of England Robotics Innovation Centre (NERIC) – University of Salford

NERIC is a new £16m facility in Salford, consisting of three laboratories that demonstrate how robotics and automation can solve real-world business challenges.

“NERIC has established itself as a key collaborator in the business ecosystem in Greater Manchester and the wider region,” said business development manager Tabs Khojani. “We have developed a strong connection with Made Smarter to help signpost SME manufacturers towards business support and grant funding opportunities.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“NERIC and Made Smarter share the view that the benefits of adopting robotics and automation in the manufacturing sector are clear. Automation can help to address skills shortages, improve quality and efficiency, increase productivity, and gain a competitive advantage.”

PrintCity – Manchester Metropolitan University

PrintCity’s 3D printing facility has been instrumental in supporting over 200 SMEs to develop new products and services while nurturing essential 3D design, scanning, and printing skills among students.

Collaborating closely with Made Smarter, PrintCity has delivered innovative training projects through initiatives like the Fast Track Digital Workforce Fund and Leadership programmes.

Professor Carl Diver, director of PrintCity, emphasised the importance of demystifying 3D printing to enhance productivity and growth within businesses.

He added: “Our multidisciplinary team has cultivated a strong partnership with Made Smarter to deliver innovation workshops which demonstrate to SME manufacturers that 3D printing can introduce unprecedented efficiency, flexibility, and innovation.

“We are delighted to support this new white paper to educate and inspire technology adoption among SME manufacturers.”

The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) – Liverpool

The MTC, part of the High-Value Manufacturing Catapult, provides a “high-quality environment” for the development and demonstration of new technologies. On an industrial scale, it also supports skills, productivity and growth across the UK manufacturing industry.

Mark Sutherberry, senior business development manager commented: “We share Made Smarter’s belief that SMEs are the beating heart of UK Manufacturing.

“Our SME support team has been formed to work directly with a business, whether a budding entrepreneur or start-up, going through scale-up pains or maturing into a larger established SME. Together we can draw on the extensive resources of the MTC to address your practical, technical, and strategic manufacturing challenges.”

The Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) – Samlesbury, Lancashire

AMRC focuses on driving innovation and research into advanced manufacturing technologies. The centre provides research and development to manufacturers driven by the goal of increasing innovation across the wider region, working closely with the extended SME supply chains.

Iain Martin, senior engagement manager at AMRC NW said the centre’s R&D capabilities are available to any manufacturer that wants to reduce waste, raise productivity, improve quality and make the low-carbon transition while moving up the value chain.

He added: “Made Smarter is a vital part of the technology adoption ecosystem in the North West. We are proud to support this new white paper to educate and inspire technology adoption among SME manufacturers.”

The Hartree Centre at Sci-Tech -Daresbury, Cheshire

The Hartree Centre helps businesses explore and adopt supercomputing, data science, and AI technologies for enhanced productivity, predictive maintenance, data-driven decision-making and economic growth.

It also serves as a collaborator in the Smart Manufacturing Data Hub, aiding SME manufacturers to become more competitive by harnessing the power of their data.

Francis Lee, business development manager at the Hartree Centre, touched on their commitment to supporting SME manufacturers in harnessing the power of digital solutions for societal and economic benefit.

Since its inception, Made Smarter has facilitated significant investments in technology adoption, resulting in tangible benefits for manufacturers, including job creation, upskilling, and economic growth.

UK small business growth initiatives hit lowest level since Jan 2021: Novuna

UK life sciences and deep tech thrive under BBB fund