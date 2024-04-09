Credit: Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending

Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending (ACABL) has supported the majority Management Buyout (MBO) of Salopian Brewing Company Ltd (Salopian Brewery) by providing a seven-figure funding package.

The structured facilities from ACABL include a receivables finance facility, a property term loan and a cashflow loan.

Salopian Brewery, originally founded as Snowdonia Brewery in 1994 by Martin Barry at his pub in North Wales, relocated to Shrewsbury in 1995 and was renamed Salopian (the historic name for Shrewsbury). In 2004, Martin Barry left the brewery, and Mark Hill became a partner.

Having developed a multi-award-winning brand, the deal sees investor Mark Hill increase his commitment to the future of the brewery alongside Managing Director Trevor Hourican, with continued support and ownership from Wilf Nelson.

Situated in the village of Hadnall on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, the purpose-built brewery is complemented by its much-loved taproom and shop. In 2021, Salopian Brewery saw the commissioning of its first canning line to work alongside the bottling line. While the business continues to uphold its tradition of crafting an eclectic range of cask ales, this is now complemented by a range of kegs, cans, and bottles.

Trevor Hourican, Managing Director of Salopian Brewing Company Ltd, said: “Arbuthnot Commercial ABL has provided a springboard for the next exciting chapter in Salopian’s growth story, enabling a seamless transition of ownership by releasing cash for our founding shareholders.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

“This is a really significant deal as it not only recognises the team that has developed the company into the success it is today, but also ensures the next phase of growth is secured, allowing the business to continue developing well in the future. We will continue to diversify our offerings through further investments in canning lines and direct-to-consumer channels.”

Advisory firm, Alinea Corporate Finance, played a key role in navigating the business through the complex process of securing Salopian’s next phase of growth.

Oliver Wadlow, Director at Alinea Corporate Finance, said: “What made Arbuthnot Commercial ABL incredibly helpful was the adaptability of their funding approach, particularly their willingness to lend significantly against property assets. They are straightforward to work with and maintain a clear focus on deliverability and responsiveness.

“Arbuthnot has a good understanding of the brewery sector, and with the funding in place, the opportunity for the business is massive. Having worked so closely with the shareholders to achieve this deal, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome for all involved. Salopian Brewery is a key part of the Shropshire food and beverage landscape, so I’m immensely proud to be a part of securing the next stage of its growth through this deal.”

Andrew Rutherford, Commercial Director at Arbuthnot Commercial ABL, said: “We are thrilled to have provided flexible funding support for the MBO at Salopian Brewery.

“The key to successful MBO transactions hinges on getting the structure of the buyout right to suit all parties and aligning the funding to ensure the ongoing prosperity of the business. By considering the entire asset mix and incorporating a cashflow loan, our aim was to liberate the maximum level of cash providing a robust platform for future growth.”