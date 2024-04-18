365 finance, a UK-based company specialising in revenue-based financing for small and medium-sized businesses, has appointed Warren Abbey as its new CEO.
Abbey, who joined the company in 2023 as chief commercial officer, is credited for helping to drive a 42% yearly growth in sales.
As a chartered accountant, his financial career began at KPMG, followed by executive roles at OracleMed Health and Bayport’s Latin American operations.
With a focus on lending, Abbey’s experience spans markets in the Americas, Europe, and Africa.
365 finance founder and current CEO Andrew Raphaely is set to become the company’s executive vice-chairman.
He will support Abbey and act as the board’s main contact for the executive committee and the business community.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
Commenting on the appointment, Raphaely said: “We are delighted Warren is stepping up to this role, following a very competitive appointment process. He has an enormous amount of experience in leading businesses with a commercial focus and I look forward to working closely with him to supercharge our growth.”
Abbey added: “365 finance is an incredible business with a terrific team in place. The business has grown to become a leader in revenue-based lending and embedded finance, and our growth trajectory is very exciting.”
In February, 365 finance reported an 87% year-on-year surge in online businesses seeking quick and flexible funding solutions.
The data highlighted the top five sectors with increased funding demand: online businesses (87%), hotels (55%), medical and professional services (49%), hair and beauty salons (48%), and garages and MOT centres (47%).