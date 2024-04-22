Close Brothers Asset Finance and Leasing has announced that Richard Cameron has been appointed Managing Director of the newly formed Broker Solutions division, which will simplify the business’s market-leading broker offering and provide a single point of reference for brokers. A formal announcement will be made in the coming weeks providing more details.
This new division will bring together the offerings provided by:
- Close Brothers Business Finance
- Specialist Finance
- Braemar Finance
- Corporate Asset Solutions
Richard Cameron joined Close Brothers in January 2022 as Commercial Director of the Specialist Asset Finance division, having spent over 30 years in the financial services sector.
In his previous roles, he was Head of Asset Finance at Allica Bank, responsible for the investment case, build and successful launch of a fully integrated and compliant Asset Finance proposition. He also spent 15 years at Lombard, with roles including Head of Green and Wholesale, Sales Director, Regional Director for Corporate and latterly, Head of Asset Finance Products.
Richard Cameron said: “I’m delighted to have been entrusted with the responsibility to lead the new division, which is large and diverse, serving thousands of brokers and customers across the UK.
“We have a world-class broker offering along with an extremely talented and passionate team, covering a wide range of lending capabilities, from specialist cars and sports funding to business-critical assets.
“We expect this unrivalled market-leading expertise to unlock significant further opportunities as the economy recovers from various recent headwinds. Our flexibility on funding structures and the ability to look through ‘just the numbers’ when assessing credit risk really sets us apart.
“The next few years promise to be exciting ones and I’m genuinely looking forward to the team playing a key role in our continued growth and success.”
Matt Roper, CEO of Close Brothers’ Commercial business: “Since joining Close Brothers, Richard has really excelled in his role, forming strong relationships across the business and utilising his considerable experience in a very constructive way.
“Richard’s progression continues our history and preference for promoting from within because we are a unique business that operates in specialist markets. The in-depth knowledge he gained as Commercial Director will stand him in good stead and I’m looking forward to working more closely with him.”