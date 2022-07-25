Solera joins Leaseurope as an associate member

Leaseurope, the trade body representing the leasing and automotive rental industry in Europe, has announced that Solera has joined the organisation as its latest associate member.

Solera is a global provider of vehicle lifecycle management for the automotive and insurance industry.

“Its AI-enabled technologies apply proprietary algorithms on the most robust collection of vehicle, repair, performance, and telematics data in the industry to streamline processes for vehicle claims and repair, vehicle sales, and fleet management while delivering actionable insights for better business decisions,” according to the organisation.

Olivier Peijs, vice-president of fleet sales at Solera, said: “The leasing industry is facing growing challenges, including changes in the client footprint, increasing competition, and significant service demand.

“The biggest challenge, however, is to manage digitalisation, which is needed to accommodate these changes in a safe, client-centric manner.

“Every aspect of a leasing company — from quotes to orders, back-office processes, intake, remarketing, first notice of loss (FNOL), and more, must go through full digital transformation for any business to survive and thrive.

“The aim is to serve clients in a better, faster, and more personalised manner, without adding hands to a process.

“This is a difficult challenge, but one where Solera is best suited to support its customers due to our global outreach and the breadth and depth of our products and service portfolio across the entire vehicle lifecycle.”

Richard Knubben, deputy director general at Leaseurope, said: “We are very pleased to welcome Solera into our dedicated group of Leaseurope associate members. Their expertise in vehicle performance, returns and repairs will no doubt be an incredible asset to Leaseurope and its member network. We look forward to working with their organization going forward.”



