German Association of International Car Rental Companies joins Leaseurope

Leaseurope has announced that the Verband der Internationalen Autovermieter (VIA) has joined as its latest full member.

VIA represents the interests of the internationally operating car rental companies AVIS Budget Group, Europcar Mobility Group, Enterprise Holdings and Hertz in Germany. They advocate the economic and political positions of its member companies vis-à-vis decision-makers in politics, business, and society and promote evidence-based exchange about the car rental industry and its contribution to shared mobility in Germany.

Jason Altman, president of VIA and corporate vice-president, Enterprise Germany, said: “VIA’s member companies are part of the shared mobility ecosystem and are contributing to sustainable travel and the future of mobility. Overcoming boundaries is part of our industry’s DNA and driving change towards a better, more efficient and innovative market environment is also at the core of EU policymaking.

“That’s why we are thrilled to be an official Leaseurope member to make the German voice heard at discussions on EU level. Germany is a crucial piece of the puzzle in terms of seamless mobility solutions, technological leadership, and pioneering the transition towards climate-friendly and consumer-centred mobility. VIA will act as a bridge, providing its fellow members at Leaseurope with input on recent trends in Germany while driving forward European issues and topics with stakeholders in Germany.”

Anne Valette, director general of Leaseurope, said: “On behalf of all our member associations, I would like to extend a warm welcome to VIA. The expertise of this important association in the automotive rental market will prove particularly valuable in our work and allow us to further raise the profile and visibility of this industry across the board. Our growing membership is testament to the Federation’s commitment to providing value-added partnerships, thereby helping our industry as a whole to thrive.”