Close Brothers Asset Finance’s Manufacturing team has appointed Dawn Tuck as Regional Sales Manager for the North West.
Dawn Tuck brings with her significant financial services experience – including over 25 years in asset finance – gained at some of the UK’s leading funders; she said: “Prior to joining Close Brothers Asset Finance, I spent the majority of my career supporting businesses of all sizes across multiple sectors and geographies, helping customers think creatively and successfully leading Business Development and Relationship teams.
She added: “I have a particular passion for the Manufacturing sector owing to many years working within the Midlands and Black Country region.”
Richard Kirk, Managing Director of Close Brothers Asset Finance’s Manufacturing team, said: “In the short time Dawn Tuck has been with the team, she has already begun to utilise her significant experience to the benefit of the wider team, who are working with the many Manufacturing businesses on their growth journey.
“Our team has been supporting manufacturers for a number of decades and it’s a market we believe very strongly in, which is why we have recruited strongly in this area. The team has already made a real difference for many business owners, who get to work with experts that speak their language.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData