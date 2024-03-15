Oodle Car Finance has announced the appointment of Ciara Raison as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Ciara joined the company at the end of January 2024 and brings with her a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success in the finance and motor finance industry.
Previously, Ciara held the position of Commercial Director for V12 Vehicle Finance, as well as senior commercial roles for Close Brothers Motor Finance, Royal Bank of Scotland, NatWest and Aviva – whilst still maintaining her 20-year membership as a chartered banker.
“I am thrilled to join the team as Chief Commercial Officer,” says Ciara. “Oodle’s customer-centric ethos and forward-thinking approach resonates deeply with me. I look forward to contributing to the company’s growth and success by prioritising our customers and partners.”
In 2019 she was appointed as an ambassador for Everywoman – a network established to support women in business leadership.
Richard Gaskin, CEO at Oodle: “We’re excited to have Ciara onboard, bringing with her fantastic credentials and a valuable perspective. We are confident that her leadership will drive our business forward and deliver outstanding results.”
