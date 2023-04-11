Paragon Bank‘s former sales director for SME lending, Ken McKeating, has been appointed managing director of Premier Asset Finance.

McKeating has had an extensive career in asset finance, holding senior roles such as Director at the Bank of Scotland and joint MD of Dash Commercial Finance from 2010 to 2017. He then joined Paragon Bank in October 2017 spending the last three years as sales director for the SME Lending division.

Premier Asset Finance was co-founded by Kevin Davidson in 2008 after working for over 20 years at the Bank of Scotland, a national provider of bank asset finance, with more than £1 billion in funding arranged over 15,000 agreements.

Kevin has now retired after 40 years in the industry.

In 2016 the firm was obtained by FTSE250 specialist Paragon Bank and continues to excel since being acquired.

Ken has over 30 years of experience in the finance sector with experience in sales leadership roles.

Commenting on his appointment as Premier Asset Finance’s new MD, Ken McKeating said: “I am delighted to be joining Premier Asset Finance and building on the good work of Kevin and the team. I’m very much looking forward to being part of Premier’s future and working with the team to further develop the huge potential of the business.

