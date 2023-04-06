Renaissance Asset Finance (Raf), the asset finance subsidiary of Arbuthnot Latham, has announced the appointment of Lisa David to the role of senior relationship manager.

David joins RAF with over 10 years of experience within the asset finance industry, having held roles at ING Lease UK Limited, Syscap (which became part of Wesleyan Bank), DND Finance, and Metro Bank Asset Finance.

In her former role at Metro Bank, David held the position of business development director, managing a team of business development managers whose responsibilities were to manage broker relationships and offer funding to SME businesses.

In her new role, David will develop and work closely with a portfolio of broker partners as RAF aims to boost the awareness of the assets they finance.

On her new role, David said: “I am thoroughly delighted to have joined Renaissance Asset Finance and to be part of their ambitious growth plans. I am looking forward to once again working with Jamie to strengthen the relationships RAF have with their broker partners.”

Jamie Chaplin, sales director, Renaissance Asset Finance, said: “We are delighted to welcome Lisa to our team during a stage in our plans where we are making a conscious effort to show the market the full breadth of assets we cover. Lisa’s considerable experience will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our presence amongst brokers in England, Wales, and Scotland.”

