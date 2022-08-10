DLL announces departure of CFO, Marc Dierckx

Search for successor is already underway

DLL, a global provider of asset finance, reported that chief financial officer and member of the executive board, Marc Dierckx will step down from his position and leave the company, effective August 31, 2022.

Marc Dierckx

In commenting on his decision, which was shared with the DLL global workforce in May 2022, Dierckx reflected on his more than 18 years with DLL and the transformational journey that the global finance organization had undergone in recent years to further mature and enhance its capabilities. “We now have a solid management team in place and a highly skilled global network of finance professionals,” noted Dierckx. “It is the right time to hand the baton to a new leader who will define the next great chapter for the Finance team at DLL.”

Dierckx joined DLL in 2004 and has been a significant presence within the company, bringing a high degree of energy, passion and professionalism to every leadership role that he has occupied, culminating with his appointment to the DLL Executive Board in 2017.

Berry Marttin, Rabobank Managing Board Member and Chairman of the DLL Supervisory Board commented, “On behalf of both Rabobank and the DLL Supervisory Board, I want to thank Marc for his many years of dedicated and loyal service to DLL and wish him good luck in all of his future endeavours, both personal and professional.”

A search for Dierckx’ successor is already underway and once the requisite approvals are secured from the regulatory authorities, the company will announce the new appointee.