Acquis, a player in the insurance market for finance and leasing companies, has announced the integration of its services into Odessa, a global software platform for asset finance companies.
This API (Application Programming Interface) integration is set to transform the operations of Acquis’ customers, including lessors and banks, by enabling the automatic and real-time bulk upload of equipment information, Acquis said in a statement.
Previously confined to a single asset basis, where each piece of equipment required manual uploading, Acquis customers will now experience a streamlined and time-saving process for their back-office operations, the statement added.
The partnership positions Acquis as the first Managing General Agent (MGA) in Europe to achieve integration with the US-based software firm, expanding its footprint and services across the continent.
The collaboration ensures that asset finance companies in Europe using the Odessa platform will benefit from efficient processes when uploading new leasing agreements to Acquis, the company said in a statement.
Odessa’s out-of-the-box functionality and services, designed to automate business processes, orchestrate workflow between applications, and unify stakeholders, contribute to a swift build and deployment of new products and features, fostering agility at scale, the press releases said.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
James Rudolf, Chief Commercial Officer of Acquis, said: “It’s fantastic to have integrated our services with Odessa, trusted by over 9,500 users across the globe. It is a valuable integration for our clients. We are always looking at ways to innovate at Acquis and making our services as easy as possible to use, and integrating with Odessa certainly fits this objective.”
Jeff Lezinski, Executive Vice President of Product Management at Odessa, said: “We are excited to expand upon our established partnership with Acquis through this new API integration. The real-time communication between our best-in-breed platforms is a win-win for our customers and our respective organisations.”