GRENKE AG’s Supervisory Board has announced the appointment of Martin Paal, currently serving as the Head of Finance, as the Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024.
Born in 1979, Martin Paal brings a wealth of expertise in finance and banking to his new role. His journey includes diverse roles at renowned international consulting firms and DZ Bank.
Joining GRENKE AG in June 2022 as Vice President of Controlling, Paal quickly ascended through the ranks. In March 2023, he assumed the positions of General Representative, Senior Vice President, and Head of the Finance Division. In his new role as CFO, Paal will oversee the Accounting & Tax, Controlling and M&A, and Treasury and Reporting departments.
Jens Rönnberg WP StB, Chair of the Supervisory Board of GRENKE AG, said: “Dr Paal has been the acting deputy to Dr Sebastian Hirsch in the Finance department since February 2023. Alongside their colleagues on the Board of Directors, Isabel Rösler and Gilles Christ, they have grown into a successful team and have our full trust and support.”
CEO Dr Sebastian Hirsch said: “I am very pleased with Martin’s appointment as Chief Financial Officer. We have worked very closely together over the past eighteen months. As my successor in the Finance department and fourth Management Board member, he signifies continuity and solid governance and reinforces our well-proven strategy.”
