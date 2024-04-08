Credit: Shutterstock.com

OSB Group PLC has appointed Victoria Hyde as its new chief financial officer, effective May 10.

Hyde, who initially joined the UK-based lender, previously known as OneSavings Bank, in 2022 as deputy CFO, brings a wealth of experience to her new role.

Before joining OSB, she had a 21-year career at Barclays, where she held various roles across product control, treasury finance, and financial planning and analysis. Her most recent position was finance director of the Barclays consumer, cards, and payments businesses.

This appointment follows the announcement made by OSB Group in November regarding the retirement of April Talintyre as CFO. However, the timing of Talintyre’s retirement was not confirmed at the time.

With Hyde stepping into the role of CFO, OSB Group PLC looks forward to drawing on her expertise and leadership to drive the company’s financial strategies and initiatives forward.

OSB contains a range of brands including, OneSavings Bank, Kent Reliance and Charter Court Financial Services.  

Andy Golding, OSB chief executive officer says: “I am very much looking forward to working with Victoria who, in her short time at OSB, has already made a positive impact on our business, including bolstering resources in the finance function to embrace the next phase of growth for the business.   

“I would also like to take this opportunity to again thank April for her valuable support and to wish her all the best for the future.”  

Hyde adds: “Since I joined OSB Group as a member of the executive committee over a year ago, I have worked closely with Andy and the board, and I am very positive about the opportunities ahead for the group.”  