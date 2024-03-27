NetSol Technologies, a provider of asset finance and leasing industry software, has announced that Close Brothers has implemented its Flex calculation engine.
The UK-based business banking group, which offers lending, deposit taking, wealth management services, and securities trading, has gone live with the cloud-based solution that is designed to streamline financial calculations.
The Flex calculation engine is part of NetSol’s Appex Now suite, which offers application programming interface (API)-first products tailored for the global finance and leasing industry.
It integrates into a financial institution’s existing ecosystem to facilitate affordability checks, reverse calculations, and contract life cycle calculations.
NetSol Technologies founder and CEO Najeeb Ghauri said: “Appex Now’s APIs are pushing the finance and leasing industry forward. These powerful, yet simple APIs are a reflection of our dedication to innovation.
“Close Brothers joins other financial institutions in the UK that have gone live with our API-first calculation engine. The customer has integrated Flex’s APIs with Salesforce as part of a new initiative to enhance the pricing process for a key broker.”
Close Brothers head of change Michael Townsend said: “We have found that the Flex API integration with the Salesforce CRM is a great way to kickstart this new initiative. We look forward to building this capability out.”
Last week, NetSol announced that it has reached the advanced tier services partner status within the Amazon Web Services partner network.
The development, NetSol said, underscored its capability to assist clients with AWS workloads, including design, architecture, migration, modernisation, and management, to optimise their cloud investments.
Additionally, NetSol has recently strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of Aysha Ellis-Aziz as the global head of marketing – field and partnerships.