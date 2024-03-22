Amazon Web Services Picture Credit: Shutterstock

NetSol Technologies, a global provider of asset finance and leasing industry technology, has announced that it has achieved the Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).

This milestone reinforces the alliance between NETSOL and AWS, showcasing NETSOL’s expertise and success in guiding clients through the design, architecture, migration, modernisation and management of their AWS workloads, thereby optimising their cloud investments.

According to a press release, attainment of the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status reflects NETSOL’s enduring commitment to AWS, extensive experience deploying scalable customer solutions on the AWS platform, and the maintenance of a team of AWS-certified technical consultants and professionals.

“The attainment of AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner status is a source of tremendous pride for us and the leadership team,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc.

“This recognition is emblematic of the numerous successful cloud transformation journeys we have embarked on with our esteemed clients and enhances our visibility in the market to connect us with potential customers looking to integrate and leverage our premier cloud services. NETSOL’s unwavering customer focus, akin to that of AWS, underscores the naturalness of our partnership.”

“Our vision is to be the most trustworthy multi-cloud service provider offering end-to-end solutions and empowering our clients across the globe through the facilitation of their digital transformation,” he added.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Furrukh Sohail, Head of Cloud Services at NETSOL, said: “The achievement of AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status acknowledges our leadership in the global AWS market while confirming our ability to scale impactful cloud solutions tailored to the unique requirements of each of our clients.”

Charles Powell, VP of Sales – AWS Cloud Services at NETSOL, said: “We are proud to announce that our organisation has attained this distinguished status following a thorough evaluation process proving our extensive investments in innovative AWS solutions.”

He highlighted NETSOL’s differentiation, “Our digital engineering and enterprise modernisation proficiency, combined with our deep domain knowledge and extensive experience with AWS, positions us uniquely ahead of our peers in providing cutting-edge, personalised cloud solutions. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with AWS and empower our mid-market and enterprise clients to maximise the potential of cloud technology and achieve tangible business outcomes.”

Alfa joins Amazon’s global community of cloud service providers