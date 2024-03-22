NetSol Technologies, a global provider of asset finance and leasing industry technology, has announced that it has achieved the Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN).
This milestone reinforces the alliance between NETSOL and AWS, showcasing NETSOL’s expertise and success in guiding clients through the design, architecture, migration, modernisation and management of their AWS workloads, thereby optimising their cloud investments.
According to a press release, attainment of the AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status reflects NETSOL’s enduring commitment to AWS, extensive experience deploying scalable customer solutions on the AWS platform, and the maintenance of a team of AWS-certified technical consultants and professionals.
“The attainment of AWS Advanced Tier Service Partner status is a source of tremendous pride for us and the leadership team,” said Najeeb Ghauri, Founder and CEO of NETSOL Technologies, Inc.
“This recognition is emblematic of the numerous successful cloud transformation journeys we have embarked on with our esteemed clients and enhances our visibility in the market to connect us with potential customers looking to integrate and leverage our premier cloud services. NETSOL’s unwavering customer focus, akin to that of AWS, underscores the naturalness of our partnership.”
“Our vision is to be the most trustworthy multi-cloud service provider offering end-to-end solutions and empowering our clients across the globe through the facilitation of their digital transformation,” he added.
Furrukh Sohail, Head of Cloud Services at NETSOL, said: “The achievement of AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status acknowledges our leadership in the global AWS market while confirming our ability to scale impactful cloud solutions tailored to the unique requirements of each of our clients.”
Charles Powell, VP of Sales – AWS Cloud Services at NETSOL, said: “We are proud to announce that our organisation has attained this distinguished status following a thorough evaluation process proving our extensive investments in innovative AWS solutions.”
He highlighted NETSOL’s differentiation, “Our digital engineering and enterprise modernisation proficiency, combined with our deep domain knowledge and extensive experience with AWS, positions us uniquely ahead of our peers in providing cutting-edge, personalised cloud solutions. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with AWS and empower our mid-market and enterprise clients to maximise the potential of cloud technology and achieve tangible business outcomes.”
