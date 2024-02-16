Asset finance and leasing software provider NetSol Technologies has appointed Aysha Ellis-Aziz as the global head of marketing – field and partnerships.
Ellis-Aziz has been with the company for seven years.
In her new role, she will be responsible for driving NETSOL’s field marketing strategies and forging key partnerships across various sectors such as automotive, equipment, banking, and lending.
She will lead marketing initiatives across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.
The appointment of Ellis-Aziz comes shortly after Erik Wagner joined NETSOL Technologies as the chief marketing officer.
Wagner said: “Aysha has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of industry dynamics and an exceptional ability to craft and execute effective marketing strategies.
“Her appointment is well-deserved and aligns perfectly with our vision to strengthen NETSOL’s position as a global leader in finance and leasing software and cloud services.”
Ellis-Aziz added: “This opportunity seamlessly aligns with my commitment to propelling global expansion, further cultivating meaningful partnerships, and coincides with my move to the Middle East.
“As we embark on this journey, I am eager to contribute to NETSOL’s growth, collaborating with a talented team to strengthen our presence in key markets worldwide.”
The company said it is at a pivotal point of expansion, aiming to enhance its services and solidify its standing in key sectors.
With the expertise of both Ellis-Aziz and Wagner, NETSOL hopes to navigate the changing market dynamics and provide innovative solutions to its global clientele.
Last week, NETSOL appointed Paul Slapa as sales and marketing director for its wholly-owned subsidiary, Virtual Lease Services Limited (VLS).
In his new role, Slapa will lead a sales and marketing strategy across Europe to drive revenue growth, expand customer base, and nurture customer relationships.