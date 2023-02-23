Head of Vendor Finance

North West

Excellent Salary, plus bonus, car allowance and great benefits OTE c £120k

We are recruiting a Head of Vendor Sales for a prestigious provider of Asset Finance. This is a key role in our client’s development and you will guide the vendor team through every stage of account management. As Head of Vendor Finance, you will have significant responsibility in supporting the Head of Asset Finance in contributing to the business strategy as well as delivering the best financial solutions to our suppliers and clients in the vendor asset arena.

Your responsibilities – Head of Vendor Finance

Lead the team and support the acquisition of new supplier relationships that fit the strategic vision of the business.

Nurture existing relationships with suppliers and attend meetings where applicable with Account Managers with the aim of increasing the profitability of key accounts.

Work closely with Account Managers to make sure they are targeting and correct supplier relationships and manage the progress of supplier acquisition.

Train, lead and guide the team with areas of development including credit writing, activity management and performance.

Set sales budgets, price objectives and new business targets in conjunction with the Head of Asset, monitoring performance against plan.

Maintain a thorough understanding of internal credit policy and process, working closely with the Head of Asset and Head of Credit to ensure credible messages are relayed to market and to develop opportunities

Ensure accurate and robust reporting is in place to prepare MI for Head of Asset, commenting on performance against target, recruitment, changes to pricing, structure and areas for strategic growth and development Attend industry and networking events to promote Vendor Finance

To have oversight and management on regulatory measurements and best practices, and ensure the business is always compliant.

Skills or Industry Experience – Head of Vendor Finance

3+ years’ experience in a senior management position within the Vendor Finance industry or 5+ years as a Senior Salesperson.

Possess high levels of written and verbal communication, stakeholder management and influencing skills.

Incredible attention to detail, with a structured problem-solving approach

Detailed knowledge of the Vendor market

Ability to articulate a clear vision to stakeholders and passionately drive results.

Strong team leadership skills and workflow management experience

Contact Julie for more information at 01279713900.