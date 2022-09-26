Fraud Specialist
Motor or Asset Finance
Salary£40/45k plus car and great benefits
Working for a specialist provider of motor finance retail and contract hire. This role will involve taking overall responsibility for all areas of fraud within the business. This will include leading and supporting a range of fraud prevention measures, as well as any investigation and mitigation required for contracts either suspected of or confirmed as fraud. The role will include all aspects of reporting, training staff in fraud prevention and identification, and providing a single point of contact for external fraud-related agencies.
Principle accountabilities:
- Providing a single point of contact for NaVCIS, CIFAS, Hunter, and any other fraud-related enquires
- Oversight of all front-end fraud tasks, with a hands-on approach during times of reduced resource capacity
- Overall responsibility to load confirmed cases of fraud on paid-out contracts to Hunter and CIFAS
- Providing active support to any and all investigations on suspected cases of fraud
- Taking an active role in reporting stolen vehicles to NaVCIS
- Monitoring fraud metrics and trends to make recommendations on best practice to mitigate the risk of fraud
- Collating and distribution fraud related reporting as required
- Organising and chairing the periodic fraud meeting
- Training staff in fraud prevention and identification
- Carrying out regular reviews on fraud prevention activities
Knowledge, experience and qualifications:
- Educated to A Level standard or equivalent
- Proven experience working within Financial Institutions in a fraud-related role
- Experience working with the CIFAS Find and Hunter systems
- Experience working within an Underwriting role preferred
Contact Vicky@thcrecruitment.co.uk or call 01279713900.