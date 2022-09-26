Fraud Specialist

Motor or Asset Finance

Salary£40/45k plus car and great benefits

Working for a specialist provider of motor finance retail and contract hire. This role will involve taking overall responsibility for all areas of fraud within the business. This will include leading and supporting a range of fraud prevention measures, as well as any investigation and mitigation required for contracts either suspected of or confirmed as fraud. The role will include all aspects of reporting, training staff in fraud prevention and identification, and providing a single point of contact for external fraud-related agencies.

Principle accountabilities:

Providing a single point of contact for NaVCIS, CIFAS, Hunter, and any other fraud-related enquires

Oversight of all front-end fraud tasks, with a hands-on approach during times of reduced resource capacity

Overall responsibility to load confirmed cases of fraud on paid-out contracts to Hunter and CIFAS

Providing active support to any and all investigations on suspected cases of fraud

Taking an active role in reporting stolen vehicles to NaVCIS

Monitoring fraud metrics and trends to make recommendations on best practice to mitigate the risk of fraud

Collating and distribution fraud related reporting as required

Organising and chairing the periodic fraud meeting

Training staff in fraud prevention and identification

Carrying out regular reviews on fraud prevention activities

Knowledge, experience and qualifications:

Educated to A Level standard or equivalent

Proven experience working within Financial Institutions in a fraud-related role

Experience working with the CIFAS Find and Hunter systems

Experience working within an Underwriting role preferred

Contact Vicky@thcrecruitment.co.uk or call 01279713900.