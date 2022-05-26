Credit Underwriter

Home-based role

Salary up to £55k according to experience

Background

Our client is a lender to the SME Asset Finance market funded by a major bank. We are seeking a Credit Underwriter experienced in fast-moving ”flow” asset finance to support the Risk Function. This is a unique opportunity to help shape the Risk function of the business to meet the demands of the market.

Job Description

We are looking for a Credit Underwriter for the UK market. You will be responsible for assessing funding applications and will utilise and further develop your functional expertise in credit analysis by learning from an experienced risk director. This is a key function for the business where you will be supporting the business by making meaningful lending decisions to SME companies.

In this role, as Credit Underwriter, you will be:

Analysing and verifying financial and non-financial information to determine the creditworthiness of our SME clients.

Verifying information on clients’ applications and evaluating fraud risks.

Given the responsibility to make independent credit decisions within your own delegated authority. In close contact with our Brokers to ensure an excellent client experience.

Making recommendations for the development of systems, processes and business policies and guidelines.

Mentoring and training junior credit analysts as they come on board.

Directly supporting the business by enhancing the quality of credit applications, as well as making recommendations to colleagues to ensure that commercial opportunities are maximised while adhering to business policies and guidelines.

Qualifications

Our ideal candidate has:

A minimum of 2-3 years of experience in financial services as an Underwriter or Credit Analyst for the UK market.

Experience in the SME sector (preferred), however, experience within the consumer, commercial, or mortgage sector is also of interest to us.

A sound understanding of financial ratios, credit reporting agency data, and experience in analysing financial statements.

A solid grasp of UK credit bureau data and ancillary sources.

Strong analytical capabilities and excellent Excel skills.

A strong work ethic with great attention to detail.

A team player with an ability to work independently while contributing to the success of our team at the same time.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, as well as excellent planning and organisational skills whilst always maintaining an enthusiastic, ‘can do’ attitude.

Establishes effective working relationships at all levels and is always customer focused with a commercial approach.

For more information contact Julie on 01279713900.