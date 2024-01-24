As I stand amidst the vibrant city of Madrid at the tail of January, Day One of the 10th Supply Chain Finance Summit (SCFS24) unfolds, bringing together a gathering of key players in supply chain finance.

The spotlight is firmly on the transformative power of fintech companies that are reshaping the landscape of financial services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Supply chain financing, a multifaceted term encompassing solutions catering to diverse working capital needs, takes centre stage. From facilitating early payments to suppliers and extending credit to buyers to adeptly managing receivables, the financial services sector is witnessing a paradigm shift.

Notably, programmes like reverse factoring and dynamic discounting, once confined to first-tier suppliers, are evolving to address gaps and challenges at the SME level. Digital technology emerges as a game-changer in this pursuit.

Enter the new era of financial technology companies, or “fintechs,” exemplified by Alvantia, SAP, WTW, and Satago. These companies have crafted platforms that empower SMEs to navigate challenges previously deemed insurmountable, unlocking untapped resources and transforming the financial landscape for smaller businesses.

SMEs possess three critical assets for securing financing: approved invoices, inventories, and purchase orders. Traditionally, financial institutions have favoured invoices from larger companies due to perceived lower risk, given that the work has been completed and the shipment dispatched.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Leasing Life. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

At the heart of these fintech platforms lies blockchain technology, seamlessly connecting SME assets with larger focal companies. This technological underpinning enables the automatic compilation of transactional data and employs artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse SMEs’ transaction histories, offering precise forecasts of future cash flows. This data-driven approach empowers SMEs to optimise working capital, make informed decisions, and, crucially, mitigate the risk of insolvency.

The SCFS24 marks a pivotal moment in acknowledging the transformative potential of fintech platforms in revolutionising SME finance. As we witness the convergence of digital technology and financial innovation, the empowerment of SMEs to navigate financial challenges takes centre stage, fostering a more inclusive and resilient economic landscape.