As I stand amidst the vibrant city of Madrid at the tail of January, Day One of the 10th Supply Chain Finance Summit (SCFS24) unfolds, bringing together a gathering of key players in supply chain finance.
The spotlight is firmly on the transformative power of fintech companies that are reshaping the landscape of financial services for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).
Supply chain financing, a multifaceted term encompassing solutions catering to diverse working capital needs, takes centre stage. From facilitating early payments to suppliers and extending credit to buyers to adeptly managing receivables, the financial services sector is witnessing a paradigm shift.
Notably, programmes like reverse factoring and dynamic discounting, once confined to first-tier suppliers, are evolving to address gaps and challenges at the SME level. Digital technology emerges as a game-changer in this pursuit.
Enter the new era of financial technology companies, or “fintechs,” exemplified by Alvantia, SAP, WTW, and Satago. These companies have crafted platforms that empower SMEs to navigate challenges previously deemed insurmountable, unlocking untapped resources and transforming the financial landscape for smaller businesses.
SMEs possess three critical assets for securing financing: approved invoices, inventories, and purchase orders. Traditionally, financial institutions have favoured invoices from larger companies due to perceived lower risk, given that the work has been completed and the shipment dispatched.
At the heart of these fintech platforms lies blockchain technology, seamlessly connecting SME assets with larger focal companies. This technological underpinning enables the automatic compilation of transactional data and employs artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse SMEs’ transaction histories, offering precise forecasts of future cash flows. This data-driven approach empowers SMEs to optimise working capital, make informed decisions, and, crucially, mitigate the risk of insolvency.
The SCFS24 marks a pivotal moment in acknowledging the transformative potential of fintech platforms in revolutionising SME finance. As we witness the convergence of digital technology and financial innovation, the empowerment of SMEs to navigate financial challenges takes centre stage, fostering a more inclusive and resilient economic landscape.
