Time Finance has appointed Charlotte Wall to its Invoice Finance team in Reading as Head of Relationship Management (South).
Wall brings over 20 years of experience in the invoice finance industry, most recently holding a position as Operations Director at eCapital. Before that, she held roles as Head of Operations at Bibby Financial Services and Head of Client Relations at the Royal Bank of Scotland.
In her new position, Wall will work alongside Head of Invoice Finance Operations, Helen Wheeler, to monitor Time Finance’s portfolio of invoice finance clients in the South of England, managing risk as well as spotting opportunities for increased support and growth.
Wall’s is the latest in a wave of recent appointments at Time Finance. The alternative lender recently welcomed George Tierney and Karen Blanchard into its Relationship Management team further demonstrating the business’ commitment to investing in its people and its offering to businesses across the UK.
Helen Wheeler, Head of Operations at Time Finance, said: “We are delighted to welcome Charlotte to Time Finance. With so much varied experience across the financial services industry, she brings with her a rounded, credible knowledge. Having worked with Charlotte in previous roles, I know first-hand that her alignment with our values will make her a great addition to our team.”
