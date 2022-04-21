Credit Underwriter – Asset Finance, UK

Home-based

£35k-£40k

A lender to the SME Asset Finance market funded by a major bank. We are seeking a Credit Underwriter experienced in fast-moving “flow” asset finance to support the Risk Function. This is a unique opportunity to help shape the Risk function of the business to meet the demands of the market.

Job Description

We are looking for a Credit Underwriter for the UK market. You will be responsible for assessing funding applications and will utilise and further develop your functional expertise in credit analysis by learning from an experienced risk director. This is a key function for the business where you will be supporting the business by making meaningful lending decisions to SME companies.

In this role as Credit Underwriter, you will be:

Essential skills

A minimum of 2-3 years of experience in financial services as an Underwriting experience in Asset Finance or Sales Support wishing to progress

For more information contact Catherine 01279713900