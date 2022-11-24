Credit Analyst – Asset Finance
Berkshire
Hybrid working
£50,000 plus excellent bonus and excellent benefits.
Our client is an independent provider of asset finance solutions due to growth they wish to recruit an additional Credit Analyst as a support to the credit team.
Key responsibilities – Credit Analyst
- Experience in Asset Finance underwriting, ideally involved in business finance (SME)
- Experience in reviewing and considering refinance applications
- Highly numerate with the ability to analyse complex financial statements
- Possess a deep understanding of the commercial asset finance marketplace
- Ability to work under pressure and against tight deadlines
- Advanced Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills
