November 24, 2022

Credit Analyst – Asset Finance – Berkshire

By THC Recruitment

Credit Analyst – Asset Finance
Berkshire
Hybrid working
£50,000 plus excellent bonus and excellent benefits.

Our client is an independent provider of asset finance solutions due to growth they wish to recruit an additional Credit Analyst as a support to the credit team.

Key responsibilities – Credit Analyst

  • Experience in Asset Finance underwriting, ideally involved in business finance (SME)
  • Experience in reviewing and considering refinance applications
  • Highly numerate with the ability to analyse complex financial statements
  • Possess a deep understanding of the commercial asset finance marketplace
  • Ability to work under pressure and against tight deadlines
  • Highly numerate
  • Advanced Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills

For more information call Julie 01279713900

