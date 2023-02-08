Asset Finance – Relationship Manager
2 locations – Midlands & Essex
Excellent salary bonus and benefits: £50,000 – £80,000 per annum, OTE
Remote Working
Working for a prestigious lender we are seeking an Asset finance sale professional ideally with 3/5 successful years in a similar field-based leasing sales role.
You will be:
- Experienced in pricing, structuring, and negotiating asset finance transactions and have the experience and gravitas to negotiate at all levels SME to large corporate clients
- As Relationship Manager, you will have responsibility for managing both existing client relationships and developing new asset finance business
Key Responsibilities – Relationship Manager
Develop new lending that aligns with the prevailing policies and wider business strategy from:
- Existing client relationships
- Self-generated client relationships
- Engagement with referring bank managers
- Develop long-term relationships with your customer portfolio to maximise income-generating opportunities
- Responsible for the quality of submissions to the Credit Underwriters, taking into account the environment in which customers operate and current company credit policies and procedures
- Provide face-to-face client support to ensure a smooth transaction for clients and a safe transaction for the business
Your Experience/Skillset – Relationship Manager
- Ideally 5+ successful years in a similar field-based leasing sales role
- Experienced in pricing, structuring, and negotiating asset finance transactions
- Strong Selling and Account Management
To discuss this in more detail, contact Julie at 01279713900.