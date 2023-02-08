Asset Finance – Relationship Manager

2 locations – Midlands & Essex

Excellent salary bonus and benefits: £50,000 – £80,000 per annum, OTE

Remote Working

Working for a prestigious lender we are seeking an Asset finance sale professional ideally with 3/5 successful years in a similar field-based leasing sales role.

You will be:

Experienced in pricing, structuring, and negotiating asset finance transactions and have the experience and gravitas to negotiate at all levels SME to large corporate clients

As Relationship Manager, you will have responsibility for managing both existing client relationships and developing new asset finance business

Key Responsibilities – Relationship Manager

Develop new lending that aligns with the prevailing policies and wider business strategy from:

Existing client relationships

Self-generated client relationships

Engagement with referring bank managers

Develop long-term relationships with your customer portfolio to maximise income-generating opportunities

Responsible for the quality of submissions to the Credit Underwriters, taking into account the environment in which customers operate and current company credit policies and procedures

Provide face-to-face client support to ensure a smooth transaction for clients and a safe transaction for the business

Your Experience/Skillset – Relationship Manager

Ideally 5+ successful years in a similar field-based leasing sales role

Experienced in pricing, structuring, and negotiating asset finance transactions

Strong Selling and Account Management

To discuss this in more detail, contact Julie at 01279713900.