Asset Finance – Relationship Manager
2 locations – Midlands & Essex
Excellent salary bonus and benefits: £50,000 – £80,000 per annum, OTE
Remote Working

Working for a prestigious lender we are seeking an Asset finance sale professional ideally with 3/5 successful years in a similar field-based leasing sales role.

You will be:

  • Experienced in pricing, structuring, and negotiating asset finance transactions and have the experience and gravitas to negotiate at all levels SME to large corporate clients
  • As Relationship Manager, you will have responsibility for managing both existing client relationships and developing new asset finance business

Key Responsibilities – Relationship Manager

Develop new lending that aligns with the prevailing policies and wider business strategy from:

  • Existing client relationships
  • Self-generated client relationships
  • Engagement with referring bank managers
  • Develop long-term relationships with your customer portfolio to maximise income-generating opportunities
  • Responsible for the quality of submissions to the Credit Underwriters, taking into account the environment in which customers operate and current company credit policies and procedures
  • Provide face-to-face client support to ensure a smooth transaction for clients and a safe transaction for the business

Your Experience/Skillset – Relationship Manager

  • Ideally 5+ successful years in a similar field-based leasing sales role
  • Experienced in pricing, structuring, and negotiating asset finance transactions
  • Strong Selling and Account Management

To discuss this in more detail, contact Julie at 01279713900.