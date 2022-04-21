Account Manager

Midlands – Leicestershire, Rutland and Northamptonshire

Excellent salary + car allowance, benefits and uncapped commission

As an Account Manager for this market-leading business to business vehicle warranty suppliers, you’ll be on the front line, acting as a trusted business partner to dealers, building solid relationships and delivering value through sales expertise, industry knowledge and insight. You’ll be the one who takes ownership, passionate about our brand and our exciting range of innovative products, helping dealers to ensure customers receive the best warranty solution possible.

As a home-based Account Manager, you will be working out in the field in a specific geographical region. You will be the Account Manager for a broad range of clients from small independent business owners to larger forecourt sized dealers.

As an Account Manager, you will have the full support and “tools for the job”. You will be supported with regular one-to-one meetings and will be coached throughout your career to achieve your very highest potential and performance.

About you

As an Account Manager, you will have proven success in retaining and growing revenue within sales whilst building incredible relationships. As well as exceptional account management experience you will have excellent networking and interpersonal skills, along with strong negotiating and influencing capability.

Rewards and Benefits

In return, you will receive a generous package with a competitive basic, car allowance and on target earning potential, with the opportunity to earn in excess of this with uncapped commission.

For more information contact Catherine Jack 01279713900