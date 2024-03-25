Time Finance has appointed Scott Rogers as Senior Account Manager in its Vendor Finance team.
Rogers has over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector and has previously held positions at Syscap, DB Finance & Leasing, and GSM Finance, where he specialised in providing asset finance to suppliers and their business owner clients. At Time Finance, Rogers will play a role in supporting the growth of the business’s offering to its vendor network.
Rogers’ appointment comes amidst several recent hires within Time Finance, including Sam Evans and Paul Rooney, who joined as Regional Sales Managers for the Midlands and South West regions.
Matthew Graham, Head of Vendor Sales at Time Finance, said: “Scott is a great addition to our team. We know his experience will be invaluable to our growth and we are excited to have him on board.”
In addition to Vendor Finance, Time Finance specialises in providing or arranging funding solutions for over 11,000 UK businesses. The company’s portfolio includes Asset Finance, Invoice Finance, Business Loans, and Asset-Based Lending.
