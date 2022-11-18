Leasing Life Conference 2022: in pictures

Leasing Life’s 19th yearly conference was held in Paris on 15 November as the business community looked to get back on its feet in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Although the pandemic appears to be, hopefully, behind the leasing sector, the leasing community is still dealing with its after-effects, such as supply-chain disruptions, continuing economic uncertainty, and hybrid working-from-home practices. War on the edge of Europe, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, is another recent complication.

And many of the challenges and questions that pre-date Covid are also still with us: How do we harness technological change? How do we manage risk? How to understand the customer better? How do we help our clients manage net zero? Will government play a role in the clean energy transition? Where is inflation likely to be in 3 months or 6 months?

Europe’s top leasing experts gathered at the Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris for the Leasing Life Conference 2022 to make sense of some of these issues with keynote talks and panel discussions in four sessions.

SESSION ONE: WHAT IS THE OUTLOOK FOR THE LEASING INDUSTRY IN THE FACE OF ECONOMIC UNCERTAINTY?

Chair: Alejandro Gonzalez, Editor, Leasing Life

Odile de Saivre, CEO, Societe Generale Equipment Finance

SESSION TWO: WHAT DOES SUSTAINABILITY AND THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY LOOK LIKE FOR THE INDUSTRY?

Chair: Tim Chapman, Managing Director, Hickman Shearer

Benjamin Blume, Partner, Deal Advisory, KPMG

Carmen Ene, CEO 3stepIT and BNP Paribas 3 Step IT

Marije Rhebergen, Global Head of Sustainability, DLL

Charles Garity, Senior Vice President, International Asset Manager, CSI Leasing

Patrick Perquy, Sales Director Vendor International, PEAC Finance

Matthias Grossman, CEO of Commercial Finance, Siemens Financial Services

SESSION THREE: WHAT ARE THE NEW DIGITAL INNOVATIONS FOR 2023?

Chair: Patrick Gouin, Executive Director, Invigors EMEA

Thomas Nokin, Founder & CEO, Basikon



Frédéric Le Verdier, President, Solfiz



Robert Taylor, UK Country Manager, LTi Technology Solutions



Martin de Heus, EMEA Director, Enterprise and Corporate Solutions, Moxo



Stephen McLernon, Commercial Director SFP Digital Audit, Sopra Banking Software



Stefano Olgiati, Director, LeaseTech

SESSION FOUR: WHAT ARE THE FUTURE TRENDS AND DISRUPTORS FOR THE LEASING INDUSTRY?

Chair: Andrew Denton, CEO, Alfa

