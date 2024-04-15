Shire Leasing has announced a restructuring at the executive board level, effective April 1, 2024. according to a press release. Helen Lumb, who joined Shire as Finance Director in 2014 and later served as Chief Financial Officer in 2018, steps into the role of Managing Director.
Lumb’s leadership extends beyond Shire, as she holds positions as Board Director of the Finance & Leasing Association and the Leasing Foundation, where she advocates for diversity and inclusion within the industry.
Commenting on the restructuring, Helen Lumb said: “These changes underscore Shire’s commitment to nurturing talent internally and championing gender diversity. I eagerly anticipate shaping the future of this innovative, forward-thinking organisation.”
Concurrently, Emma Carruthers transitions into the role of Finance Director at Shire Leasing, having previously served as Head of Finance since 2019.
In December 2023, Carruthers completed The Prince’s Accounting for Sustainability (A4S) qualification, following an 18-month learning and implementation programme for senior finance leaders.
