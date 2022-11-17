Leasing Life Awards 2022 winners revealed

10 company and 3 individual gongs handed out
Paris was the location for the Leasing Life Awards 2022 which saw 10 companies and 3 individuals walk away with leasing industry prizes during a gala event.
The event concluded a day of discussion, keynote speakers and panel talks that took place at the Four Seasons Hotel, George V on 15 November.
Leasing Life Awards 2022
Professional Services Provider
Gateley Legal
SME Champion / International Vendor Model
Societe Generale Equipment Finance
SME Champion / National Broker Model
United Trust Bank
Vendor Finance Provider
DLL
European Lessor
BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
Best Digital Innovation
Funding Xchange & Shawbrook Bank
Best Circular Economy Model
3stepIT
Best Energy Transition Model
BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative (Environmental Aspects)
DLL
Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year (Social Aspects)
Societe Generale Equipment Finance
Young Professional of the Year
Ana-Maria Broscatan of Close Brothers Asset Finance & Leasing
Industry Ambassador
Nathan Mollett
Lifetime Achievement
Roland Chalons-Browne
The judges
Ian McVicar started his career in the accountancy world, but in 1984 joined Rank Xerox at the inception of Xerox Finance, later leaving with the senior management team to form a specialist business (whose ultimate parent was J. Rothschild) establishing and managing captive finance programmes. Ian has over 35 years of experience in the asset finance and lending industry.
Richard O’Donohue is senior director, partner solutions at Dell Financial Services (DFS). In this role, he supports Dell’s channel partners in delivering payment solutions and consumer offerings to customers. Richard joined Dell in 2010 as part of the leadership team that transitioned Dell’s financing business in EMEA from an outsourced model to a captive operation.
Patrick Gouin is executive director at Invigors EMEA, part of The Alta Group a global consultancy firm specialised in asset finance. He is also the CEO of Max&Tite International, a consultancy specialising in strategy, international business development, business optimisation and change management.