Leasing Life Awards 2022 winners revealed

10 company and 3 individual gongs handed out

Paris was the location for the Leasing Life Awards 2022 which saw 10 companies and 3 individuals walk away with leasing industry prizes during a gala event.

The event concluded a day of discussion, keynote speakers and panel talks that took place at the Four Seasons Hotel, George V on 15 November.

Leasing Life Awards 2022

Professional Services Provider

Gateley Legal

SME Champion / International Vendor Model

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

SME Champion / National Broker Model

United Trust Bank

Vendor Finance Provider

DLL

European Lessor

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Best Digital Innovation

Funding Xchange & Shawbrook Bank

Best Circular Economy Model

3stepIT

Best Energy Transition Model

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative (Environmental Aspects)

DLL

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year (Social Aspects)

Societe Generale Equipment Finance

Young Professional of the Year

Ana-Maria Broscatan of Close Brothers Asset Finance & Leasing

Industry Ambassador

Nathan Mollett

Lifetime Achievement

Roland Chalons-Browne

The judges

Ian McVicar started his career in the accountancy world, but in 1984 joined Rank Xerox at the inception of Xerox Finance, later leaving with the senior management team to form a specialist business (whose ultimate parent was J. Rothschild) establishing and managing captive finance programmes. Ian has over 35 years of experience in the asset finance and lending industry.

Richard O’Donohue is senior director, partner solutions at Dell Financial Services (DFS). In this role, he supports Dell’s channel partners in delivering payment solutions and consumer offerings to customers. Richard joined Dell in 2010 as part of the leadership team that transitioned Dell’s financing business in EMEA from an outsourced model to a captive operation.

Patrick Gouin is executive director at Invigors EMEA, part of The Alta Group a global consultancy firm specialised in asset finance. He is also the CEO of Max&Tite International, a consultancy specialising in strategy, international business development, business optimisation and change management.