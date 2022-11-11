Senior Lease Administrator

London City

Salary £40k plus great benefits

Hybrid (After training, this role will be hybrid 3 days office and 2 days home-based)

We are seeking a Senior Lease Administrator to join a fast-growing specialist leasing company based in the City

Your role -Senior Lease Administrator

Work with the Head of UK Operations to instigate processes, procedures and controls to ensure new business entered into is correctly and fully documented, and all relevant data is accurately processed onto the systems.

Supporting Sales with any documentation issues or deal structure queries.

Work directly with the salespeople to manage their pipeline, credit requirements and approvals

Receive and process enquiries from new and existing customers, resellers, partners and funders

Validate quotations prepared by the salespeople

Update the CRM database with operational data and deal status

Create and submit online credit applications, lease documentation and funder documentation with full responsibility for managing the deal process through to pay-out.

Ensure expected pay-out timescales are met.

Involved in the administration of invoicing and direct debit collection process

Fully responsible for managing engagement with customers/resellers on End of Lease options.

Key Skills – Senior Lease Administrator

3/5 years of lease administration experience

Excellent communicator with strong verbal communication skills, with the ability to build a strong rapport with customers, resellers and internal stakeholders.

Adaptable and self-motivated team player, able to work as an individual but also as part of a team.

Excellent process and time management capabilities

Good numeracy and literacy skills, and high attention to detail are important

Good IT/Computer literacy skills are required. Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office 365, including Outlook (email), Word and Excel.

Good knowledge and understanding of asset finance products, finance documentation (operating and finance leases) products and pay-out procedures is preferable

Ability to interpret audited company accounts and financial statements would be beneficial.

For an informal discussion, please contact Julie Ramsay at 01279713900.