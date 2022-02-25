Relationship Director – Asset Finance
Manchester
Package £80k+
Our client a major lender provides asset finance solutions across a broad range of asset classes. Financing of corporate client asset purchases using leasing product set, and financing of contract receivables. Covers SME through to Large Corporates via a nationwide team of Product Specialists.
Your Role
As a Relationship Manager you will be responsible for developing new asset finance business throughout the North West This role will suit an experienced, high-energy, and self-motivated asset finance professional with a proven track record of success in the UK Leasing Industry. You will have experience in a similar role, can come in and hit the ground looking, and are a team player who will fit in with the culture within the company.
Key Responsibilities
- Manage existing client relationships and develop new business directly with clients and through coverage engagement.
- Asset Finance Sales
- Relationship Management
- Establish and secure asset finance opportunities to meet client and business needs
- Identifying and sustaining income sources
- Drive new business acquisition opportunities for the product in line with the strategy and prevailing policies
- Research, create and follow up a target list for potential new business
- Develop long-term relationships with customer portfolio to maximise opportunities
- Analysis of prospects and potential transactions to decide on viability and structure of proposed transaction in the context of agreed credit parameters and the credit risk of the transaction
- Responsible for building an effective working partnership with credit colleagues to jointly agree on credit risk actions and ownership of credit risk decisions
- Ensure compliance with mandatory policies and procedures relating to governance, regulatory, compliance, operational and legal risk
- Proactively work with colleagues across the business to mitigate ongoing risks as and when they arise and be timely in referring cases/issues to Credit and Business Support.
For further information contact Julie 01279713900