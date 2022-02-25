Relationship Director – Asset Finance

Manchester

Package £80k+

Our client a major lender provides asset finance solutions across a broad range of asset classes. Financing of corporate client asset purchases using leasing product set, and financing of contract receivables. Covers SME through to Large Corporates via a nationwide team of Product Specialists.

Your Role

As a Relationship Manager you will be responsible for developing new asset finance business throughout the North West This role will suit an experienced, high-energy, and self-motivated asset finance professional with a proven track record of success in the UK Leasing Industry. You will have experience in a similar role, can come in and hit the ground looking, and are a team player who will fit in with the culture within the company.

Key Responsibilities

Manage existing client relationships and develop new business directly with clients and through coverage engagement.

Asset Finance Sales

Relationship Management

Establish and secure asset finance opportunities to meet client and business needs

Identifying and sustaining income sources

Drive new business acquisition opportunities for the product in line with the strategy and prevailing policies

Research, create and follow up a target list for potential new business

Develop long-term relationships with customer portfolio to maximise opportunities

Analysis of prospects and potential transactions to decide on viability and structure of proposed transaction in the context of agreed credit parameters and the credit risk of the transaction

Responsible for building an effective working partnership with credit colleagues to jointly agree on credit risk actions and ownership of credit risk decisions

Ensure compliance with mandatory policies and procedures relating to governance, regulatory, compliance, operational and legal risk

Proactively work with colleagues across the business to mitigate ongoing risks as and when they arise and be timely in referring cases/issues to Credit and Business Support.

For further information contact Julie 01279713900