Relationship Director

Asset Finance

Nationwide

Salary up to £80,000, plus an industry-leading commission structure

Head of Education Finance, Head of Professions Finance, Head of Healthcare Finance

Growing Financial Services Group is looking to appoint experienced Asset Finance Sales specialists into these newly created roles. If you have a niche or a specialism within the direct asset finance sales area in Healthcare, Education or Professions Finance we would love to hear from you.

These roles would be great for someone with demonstrable Asset Finance sales success, and who is looking to make the transition from sales or sales manager to a more senior role. As these roles are completely new to the Asset Finance group, you will have the opportunity to somewhat self-define it, with further career progression also available. You must be a self-starter who is motivated beyond financial success, and someone who embraces working for an aspirational company in a fast-growing environment.

Responsibilities

Develop a personal pipeline, and deliver against a personal sales target

Engage with regional groups and businesses to help to grow brand awareness

Work with group marketing to create and deliver appropriate messaging to customers

Work with group MDs/sales managers to share best practices internally and externally

Help to identify niche opportunities for further growth

Support Group Commercial Director sales strategy

Deliver reporting on sales performance

For more information contact Catherine on 01279713900.