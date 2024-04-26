Credit: Shutterstock.com

The finalists for the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024 Awards, set to take place in Paris on 16 May, have been unveiled.

These 12 prestigious awards commend leading financial institutions for their dedication to achieving sustainable objectives through innovation, comprehensive coverage, and meticulous data utilization across the continent.

The winners of these accolades will be revealed during an evening gala at the Saintclair Pavillon Dauphine in Paris, following a full day of conference activities and discussions.

Be part of the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024, supported by Leasing Life and Motor Finance Online. This summit will explore critical inquiries, including how businesses can realise their net-zero targets while continuing to fund essential assets. Discover which entities are prepared to endorse new environmentally friendly ventures and examine the future outlook of sustainable equipment financing.

Conclude the summit by attending our Awards gala, where we will celebrate the accomplishments of leading financial institutions in driving sustainable outcomes through financial innovation, extensive funding strategies, and sophisticated analysis across the continent.

2024 Award Categories

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Environmental Aspects

UBS

DLL

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Social Aspects

ARRAGO

BNP Paribas

International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)

Best ‘ESG/Sustainability’ Initiative of the Year: Governance Aspects

ABN AMRO Asset-Based Finance

UBS

Best Circular Economy Model: Equipment

CSI Leasing

Siemens Financial Services

Best “Give Me a New Life” Funding Programme

DLL

PEAC Solutions

Best Impact Finance Solution

BNP Paribas

ABN AMRO Asset-Based Finance

Best New Services Solutions: Data and Asset Management

TCS

Solifi

Best Energy Transition Financing Programmes

PEAC Solutions

Flexam

Amaranto Group

Siemens Financial Services

Best Energy Efficiency Financing Programme

Amaranto Group

Siemens Financial Services

Best E-Mobility Financing Programmes

DLL

PEAC Solutions

Siemens Financial Services

Best Energy Transition Strategy: Business Model & Service Innovation

Greenflex

Siemens Financial Services

The Best Sustainable Finance Company of the Year

Standard Chartered

DLL

BNP Paribas

Siemens Financial Services

Impact Cubed

BRAC International – Microfinance