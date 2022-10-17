Internal Sales Manager

Asset and Cashflow Finance

London/South East

Salary OTE £85k uncapped plus team and individual commission plus benefits

We are recruiting for this exceptional role.

The successful candidate, Internal Sales Manager, will have a strong Asset Finance or cashflow finance and a proven sales career within the banking or intermediary finance sectors. We are looking for someone with drive and ambition and who is looking to take the business to the next level

Reporting to the Sales Director, the role of the Internal Sales Manager is to manage and motivate the Internal Sales team of 6 to drive new business sales and enhance relationships with our existing customers and suppliers/vendors.

In addition, as Internal Sales Manager you will work with the management team on a plan to double the size of the sales team.

For more information, contact Julie at 0127913900.