View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Recruitment
October 17, 2022

Internal Sales Manager – Asset and Cashflow Finance – London/South-East UK

By THC Recruitment

Internal Sales Manager
Asset and Cashflow Finance   
London/South East
Salary OTE £85k uncapped plus team and individual commission plus benefits

We are recruiting for this exceptional role.

The successful candidate, Internal Sales Manager,  will have a strong Asset Finance or cashflow finance and a proven sales career within the banking or intermediary finance sectors. We are looking for someone with drive and ambition and who is looking to take the business to the next level

Reporting to the Sales Director, the role of the Internal Sales Manager is to manage and motivate the Internal Sales team of 6 to drive new business sales and enhance relationships with our existing customers and suppliers/vendors.

In addition, as Internal Sales Manager you will work with the management team on a plan to double the size of the sales team.

For more information, contact Julie at 0127913900.

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Thursday. The leasing industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Leasing Life