August 16, 2022

Asset Finance Relationship Director – Various UK locations

By THC Recruitment

Asset Finance Relationship Director Opportunities

We are looking to fill a number of positions with a major provider of Business Finance and are seeking candidates that have experience within Mid-Corp Asset Finance/Business Finance experience operating in the £5m-£25m turnover space in the following areas.

  • North West
  • West Midlands
  • Leeds, Yorkshire
  • South West/South Wales – ideally based close to Bristol

Our client offers a basic salary up to £65k but with the potential to double that, with Bonus over time plus the usual bank-related benefits.

Please call for more information and a full job description at Julie@thcrecruitment.co.uk or call 01279 713900.

