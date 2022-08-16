Asset Finance Relationship Director Opportunities

We are looking to fill a number of positions with a major provider of Business Finance and are seeking candidates that have experience within Mid-Corp Asset Finance/Business Finance experience operating in the £5m-£25m turnover space in the following areas.

North West

West Midlands

Leeds, Yorkshire

South West/South Wales – ideally based close to Bristol

Our client offers a basic salary up to £65k but with the potential to double that, with Bonus over time plus the usual bank-related benefits.

Please call for more information and a full job description at Julie@thcrecruitment.co.uk or call 01279 713900.