Asset Finance Relationship Director Opportunities
We are looking to fill a number of positions with a major provider of Business Finance and are seeking candidates that have experience within Mid-Corp Asset Finance/Business Finance experience operating in the £5m-£25m turnover space in the following areas.
- North West
- West Midlands
- Leeds, Yorkshire
- South West/South Wales – ideally based close to Bristol
Our client offers a basic salary up to £65k but with the potential to double that, with Bonus over time plus the usual bank-related benefits.
Please call for more information and a full job description at Julie@thcrecruitment.co.uk or call 01279 713900.