Agricultural Equipment Dealer Finance Sales – NE England, Borders, and Cumbria

Agricultural Equipment Dealer Finance Sales

£45k-£50k OTE £70k plus car and benefits

North East, Borders, and Cumbria

Covering a large area of the North East, Scottish Borders and Carlisle. This role is an excellent opportunity to work for a lender in Asset Finance on Captive Vendor Finances account in the Hard Asset (Commercial Vehicles Agriculture and Construction).

As Area Sales Manager – you will be focused on:

Achieving a high level of sales success by developing and maintaining relationships with a portfolio of new and existing dealers and customers.

Building strong relationships at all levels and establishing our client as the dealer’s and customer’s first choice business partner.

Developing and training a selected group of dealers, acting as the first point of contact for retail finance enquiries.

Your requirements and qualifications – Area Sales Manager

Proven track record in achieving sales targets within a complex business environment

Must have successful experience in delivering sales, particularly in the provision of Asset Finance

Knowledge of the Agricultural, Construction and Commercial Vehicle finance markets will be of advantage

Previous experience in the captive vendor finance environment

The ability to understand, embrace and implement change in a dynamic business environment

A complete understanding of the industrial supply chain and the requirements of each component part

For more information, contact Julie on 01279713900.