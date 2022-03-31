Account Manager

Northampton

£25,000 OTE £53,000

My client provides a range of business finance solutions and is looking to recruit an Account Manager. You will be responsible for generating new customers and nurturing existing clients to build long-lasting relationships. It is an Account Manager’s role to understand a customer’s finance requirement and find a suitable finance product to meet their needs most effectively. The role is most suited to somebody who has a passion for all things business, is entrepreneurial, motivated, dynamic and is driven to succeed.

Your duties – Account Manager

As an Account Manager, you will be boosting business by generating new leads through various channels – whether that’s via outbound calling, emailing, using various social media platforms, or other creative ways, you will be amongst the action, bringing in business and reaping the rewards of an excellent commission structure along the way. As well as generating and increasing business sales, you will also be:

Nourishing warm marketing-generated leads.

Responding to incoming email and phone enquiries.

Working with our panel of lenders sourcing different business finance products.

Completing business finance applications.

Reviewing financials including year-end accounts, management accounts etc.

Providing customers with accurate business finance quotations.

Using excellent communication skills to understand a customer’s finance requirement.

Represent the company at Trade Exhibitions.

Maintaining and developing relationships with existing customers.

Upselling and cross-selling different finance products.

Your Experience

First and foremost, we are looking for a self-starting and passionate individual who is driven to succeed. You will need:

A minimum of 1 year’s business finance broking experience or 2 years minimum sales experience.

Confidence in building rapport, negotiating, and handling objections & rejections.

Outbound calling/telesales experience.

Excellent telephone manner and listening skills.

Good written communication skills.

If interested in this role, contact Vicky at 01279713900.