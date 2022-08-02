Time Finance bolsters asset finance team with new hire

UK-based Time Finance has announced the appointment of Hannah Dixon as an account manager in a bid to expand its asset finance team.

Dixon joins from Bluestone Leasing and has more than ten years of experience in the asset finance space.

In her role at Bluestone Leasing, Dixon offered tailored financial solutions to businesses to support their growth plans.

Before that, she worked with Satellite Finance and Henry Howard Finance Group in account management roles.

At Time Finance, she will work directly with equipment suppliers and their business owner clients to offer bespoke finance solutions for support investment in the key equipment or kit they need to grow their business.

Time Finance head of vendor sales Matthew Sturney said: “Hannah is a fantastic addition to our Vendor Finance team. As a natural people person, she offers a consultative and relationship-driven approach to the suppliers she works with and goes above and beyond to really understand a business’ needs so that they are presented with a bespoke financial solution.”

Time Finance’s Vendor Finance solutions aid businesses in procuring new equipment that can open new revenue streams.

Dixon said: “I am excited to be joining the Time Finance team and look forward to using my skills to not only strengthen the relationships they have with UK equipment suppliers but ensure that they have the support available to maximise every sales opportunity.”

Other than asset finance, Time Finance’s portfolio of offerings includes invoice finance, loans and vehicle finance.

Last month, Time Finance released a survey stating that soaring costs are pushing SMEs to scale back their investments.