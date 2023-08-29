AFPA Trust, a charity within the UK asset finance and leasing industry – fostering networking and charity in tandem, has announced the appointment of Robert Taylor as its incoming Chairperson.

The announcement follows Adrian Langford’s decision to step down after three years of service at Asset Finance Professionals Association (AFPA).

Adrian’s tenure – extended from the usual one year to three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic – has seen a number of achievements, notably the organisation’s 10th anniversary, marked by charitable contributions surpassing £350,000 through its collective events.

APFA Board, with Adrian Langford (third from the left); Robert Taylor (far right)

Langford said: “It has been an honour and pleasure to serve as Chairperson and I would like to sincerely thank the AFPA Membership, the Sponsors and my fellow Trustees for their unwavering support and encouragement throughout my tenure. I am very pleased to be passing the baton to Robert Taylor, who as Deputy Chairperson, has without question demonstrated considerable levels of ability and dedication to the cause. AFPA Trust is in very good hands and there has never been a better time to join us as a member and get involved.”

Taylor’s background encompasses stewardship across banks, lessors, manufacturers, and brokers, including the metamorphosis of a brokerage firm into a lessor as well as Trustee positions at several charities, AFPA said in a press release.

Taylor said: “I am committed to building upon the foundation laid by Adrian and working with a dedicated team to further advance our mission and create positive change through the charities we support.”