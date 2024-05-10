The Leasing Foundation has named Ylva Oertengren, Chief Operating Officer of Simply, as its new chair, succeeding Nathan Mollett. The announcement was made during the Foundation’s spring charity drinks event, held last night at Hispania in London, which raised £6,000 for its 2024 charity partner, Beyond.
Ylva Oertengren brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services sector across Europe and Asia Pacific to her new role. As the leader of the Leasing Foundation’s Innovation Initiative, she heads a network of finance professionals exploring innovative opportunities through design, technology, and collaboration. Oertengren co-founded Simply in 2017 with a vision to establish a technology-enabled business lender focused on building relationships.
At the beginning of the year, the Leasing Foundation selected Beyond, a youth mental health charity, as its charity partner for 2024. Beyond aims to tackle the escalating mental health crisis affecting young people in the UK by providing access to crucial mental health interventions in educational settings. Despite limited resources, Beyond has worked with over 56 educational settings and supplied free mental health resources to over one million young people.
