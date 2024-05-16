Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has offered a £3.19m development finance facility for the construction of five eco-friendly residential buildings on farmland in Oxfordshire, UK.
The project, which involved the demolition of existing farm structures at Andersey Farm in Wantage, is now progressing, adhering to the planned schedule and budget.
Adam Stiles, a mortgage broker from Helix Financial Partners, introduced the deal to the parties.
The developer’s commitment to creating properties with energy efficiency ratings has been a cornerstone of this initiative.
Stiles said: “This was a highly unusual case because of the environmental focus from the developer. It is really unusual to secure such high energy efficiency ratings on rural properties, but the developer was clear about what they wanted to achieve.
“HTB excels in delivering a personal service on development cases, getting to know the borrower and understand their plans, which is why they were the perfect funding partner on this project.”
HTB head of distribution for development finance Scott Apps said: “HTB is committed to improving the efficiency status of housing stock across the UK, so while this was an unusual case it was one we were keen to work on.
“We are proud to have built a broad team of regional Lending Directors, who are able to bring their own local knowledge and expertise to determining the viability of potential projects. That experience is also crucial when it comes to working with inexperienced developers, as was the case here – even if a developer doesn’t have an extensive portfolio, if they have a quality team around them then we will look for ways to support them.”
Earlier this month, HTB shifted its headquarters from 55 Bishopsgate to a contemporary 14-storey building at 80 Fenchurch Street in the City of London.
Further strengthening its team, HTB also welcomed Joseph Lethbridge last month as a new business development manager (BDM).
Lethbridge joins forces with Danny Kiely, BDM for the City of London and West End, to enhance broker relations and introduce new intermediaries to HTB’s offerings.
The expansion of the BDM team is HTB’s response to the increased demand from London-based brokers this year.