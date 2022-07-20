Societe Generale appoints new CEO of equipment finance division

French financial services major Societe Generale has announced the appointment of Odile de Saivre as CEO of Societe Generale Equipment Finance (SGEF).

Odile de Saivrem whose appointment will be effective from 1 September 2022, will report to Diony Lebot, deputy CEO of the group.

Odile de Saivre, who is also a member of the management committee, has been working as the deputy CEO of the equipment finance division since 2017.

In her new role, she will continue to support the growth of customers and vendor partners, while aiding them in becoming more sustainable by taking steps such as optimising life cycle management and promoting access to equipment and technologies that are more eco-friendly.

She will also be engaged in building partnerships with manufacturers and distributors engaged in the sustainable economy, and new financing solutions that are in line with sustainability goals.

Odile de Saivre will be replacing Jochen Jehmlich, who has decided to retire after more than a 20-year stint at Societe Generale.

Lebot said: “We warmly thank Jochen Jehmich for his great commitment as Chief Executive Office of GEFA Bank in Germany and Societe Generale Equipment Finance. Alongside Odile de Saivre, he was able to transform the business and position us as a worldwide partner for integrated equipment solutions. We are confident in Odile’s ability to continue the transformation of Societe Generale Equipment Finance and to create a stainable and positive impact. We wish her much success in her new role.”

SGEF is the international equipment and vendor finance specialist arm of Societe Generale, with operations in Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Americas.

In September 2021, Societe Generale Factoring, a subsidiary of Societe Generale formed a partnership with secured-lending platform vendor HPD LendScape.