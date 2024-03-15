Credit: Shutterstock.com

As the Sustainable Finance Summit 2024 sets its sights on L’Hôtel du Collectionneur as the site for its upcoming conference and awards ceremony on 16 May, one cannot help but delve into the rich history of this iconic venue.

Amidst the buzz of anticipation for the summit, one name stands out as the visionary behind the hotel’s design: Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann.

Émile-Jacques Ruhlmann

Long before sustainability became a buzzword, Ruhlmann revolutionised the world of design, elevating furniture craftsmanship to an art form. Born into a family of artisans in 1879, Ruhlmann’s passion for beauty and functionality propelled him to the forefront of the Art Deco movement.

Ruhlmann’s legacy is deeply intertwined with L’Hôtel du Collectionneur. In 1925, he unveiled his masterpiece at the Paris Universal Exhibition: a stunning Art Deco pavilion christened “L’Hôtel du Collectionneur,” paying homage to the marriage of fine craftsmanship and artistic expression.

L’Hôtel du Collectionneur

Nestled across from the picturesque Parc Monceau in Paris’ 8th arrondissement, L’Hôtel du Collectionneur stands as a testament to elegance and sophistication. Owned by the esteemed Cohen family and part of the renowned Gate Collection portfolio, this historic venue has welcomed guests from around the globe since its inception in 1925.

I’m told that stepping into L’Hôtel du Collectionneur is akin to embarking on a journey through the annals of history. The hotel’s opulent banquet halls and meeting rooms, spanning over 18,000 square feet, bear witness to centuries of cultural exchange and intellectual discourse. Its 478 luxurious rooms and suites offer a sanctuary of tranquillity amidst the bustling streets of Paris.

Embracing sustainability

The Sustainable Finance Summit 2024 is set to convene industry leaders from commercial banks, asset finance providers, leasing companies, and sustainable finance providers across Europe.

With a focus on Europe’s sustainable behaviour and the aim to achieve the Net Zero 2050 goal, attendees can anticipate engaging content that delves into integrating sustainability into business strategies.

This will be facilitated through various formats including keynote presentations, panel discussions, case studies, and Q&A sessions.

Esteemed speakers from organisations such as the United Nations UNEP FI & Net-Zero Banking Alliance, Invigors, PEAC Solutions, Siemens Financial Services, and Solifi will share their insights.

Networking opportunities will allow participants to forge connections with experts and explore potential partnerships. This event will attract Heads/Directors/Chief Officers of Sustainability, Finance, Leasing, Business Development, Technology, CEOs, and Heads of Sustainable Assets, offering a distinctive platform for engagement and collaboration.

As delegates gather for this occasion, they not only embrace a vision for a greener, more sustainable world but will do so against the backdrop of the artistic genius and elegance of the L’Hôtel du Collectionneur.