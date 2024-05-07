Credit: Shutterstock.com

The National Association of Commercial Finance Brokers (NACFB) has unveiled its charity partner for the year 2024, selecting Air Ambulances UK for collaboration. Air Ambulances UK is a national body that advocates for and supports the work conducted by the UK’s 21 air ambulance charities.

Chosen by the trade body’s Board after learning how the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance was able to support one of the Association’s colleagues, a fundraising target of £15,000 has been set for the 1,200+ Member firms, and 160+ Patrons and Partners. An Enthuse page has been set up to collect donations.

In addition to raising funds, the NACFB plans to help increase local and national awareness of the charities’ essential pre-hospital, critical care. Throughout the UK, air ambulance services are dispatched more than 107 times a day, bringing the emergency department to patients who have suffered a life-threatening or life-changing trauma or medical emergency.

Commenting on the partnership, NACFB managing director, Norman Chambers, said: “Anyone, anywhere, can become a patient at any time and each mission costs on average £4,510 which is funded almost entirely by public donations. The Association’s support will help to fund not only these missions, but also innovation and development to ensure the air ambulance charities can continue to provide a world-class service across the UK.”

Several special fundraising activities will be held at all the NACFB’s annual events throughout 2024 including Commercial Finance Expo in June, the Commercial Broker Awards in September and the Commercial Lender Awards in November.

Simmy Akhtar, CEO of Air Ambulances UK, said: “The support from NACFB will enhance our efforts in assisting air ambulance charities in saving lives. We look forward to showcasing the outcomes of our partnership and are thankful that the partnership will help air ambulance charities to save even more lives.”

“Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance are delighted to be part of this partnership with the NACFB. As an independent charity we receive no direct Government funding so rely entirely on businesses and communities to support our life-saving work, enabling us to be by the side of even more critically ill and injured patients when they need us most. The opportunity to engage with NACFB members on a regional level is one that we’re really excited about,” added Karen Jobling, CEO at the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance.