​Specialist business lender Redwood Bank has bolstered its board of directors with the appointment of an industry heavyweight.

Ashraf Piranie has joined Redwood Bank as chief financial officer, bringing with him more than 25 years of financial services experience.

He said: “I believe there is a strong opportunity in the UK for a modern bank to support the SME sector through the application of technology and relationship banking. And Redwood is perfectly placed to be that bank.”

Ashraf has a background working with retail and commercial banks. He has worked in a number of different areas, including strategy, operations, customer service, change management, IT, risk, finance and treasury. He has also led and delivered long-term wholesale funding programmes and capital-raising initiatives.

Over the years he has worked in various roles for Alliance & Leicester; as finance director and joint managing director with Islamic Bank of Britain; deputy CEO and finance director with Nottingham Building Society; and most recently as group finance and operations director with West Bromwich Building Society. Ashraf was also deputy chairman and member of the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Committee (PRA) Practitioner Panel for six years.

A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, Ashraf said: “My years of experience will be invaluable in enabling me to work successfully with colleagues across the business to deliver a successful bank that has its customers at the heart of everything it does.”

Redwood Bank celebrated its fifth anniversary in 2022, the same year it announced its first profit.

Gary Wilkinson, co-founder and CEO, said: “As the Bank continues to grow, Ashraf will help us to deliver on our commitments to our customers. He understands our business model and I know he will make an invaluable contribution to helping us achieve success.”

