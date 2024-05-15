Richard Doe, former chief executive officer of Harpenden Building Society and a former managing director at Paragon Banking Group plc has joined the board of United Trust Bank as a non-executive director.
Doe’s reputation for building commercially successful brands with strong culture and leadership teams has been firmly established with executive and board level roles with both plc and mutual lenders.
Doe’s career in banking spans more than 40 years. He spent nearly 10 years with ING Direct, progressing through senior proposition, marketing and strategy roles and ultimately appointed CEO where he managed the entire direct business in the UK. In 2013 he joined Paragon as managing director of Paragon Bank and subsequently took the bank through regulatory authorisation from launch to profit and grew the commercial loan book to £1.5bn and deposit book to over £6bn within five years.
In 2020, he joined Harpenden Building Society as a non-executive director and was subsequently asked by the board of directors to take on the role of chief executive officer and lead a transformation programme to deliver sustainable growth and improved culture and capability. He stepped down from the role in April 2024.
Doe’s appointment to UTB’s board follows that of Bryce Glover who also recently joined the Bank as a non-executive director.
Commenting on this, United Trust Bank chief executive officer, Harley Kagan, said: “Richard has a wealth of experience of running, transforming and growing successful specialist lenders and his record of delivering high growth across commercial lending, residential mortgages and deposits speaks for itself.
“Richard’s strong customer and marketing focus combined with astute commercial management is an excellent fit with UTB’s values. His deep understanding of the UK financial services market and market drivers will be extremely helpful as UTB continues to grow and increase its presence and awareness in the specialist banking sector. I am delighted Richard has accepted our invitation to join our board of directors and I welcome him to the United Trust Bank team.”
Commenting on his appointment, Doe added: “I am delighted to be joining UTB and to have the opportunity to work with such a high calibre board and management team. The Bank has delivered excellent results in recent years and has enormous potential for further growth in specialist lending markets.”